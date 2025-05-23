Friday, May 23, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Operation Sindoor an appropriate answer to Pakistan, says Amit Shah

Operation Sindoor an appropriate answer to Pakistan, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Pakistan tried attacking India's military infrastructure in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor but Indian defence forces retaliated appropriately

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony and Rustamji Memorial Lecture, in New Delhi, Friday, May, 23, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

  India began responding decisively to Pakistan-backed terror attacks only after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.
 
Speaking at the Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony, Shah remarked that while Pakistan had carried out multiple terror attacks in India over the years, it was not given an appropriate response until the Modi government took charge. His comments come in the wake of India’s military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
 
“We never gave an appropriate answer to Pakistan. Police, Army, and BSF did very good work, but never gave an appropriate reply. In 2014, the BJP government was formed. An attack was made on our soldiers in Uri, and we did a surgical strike. After that, the Pulwama attack happened; in reply to which, we did an air strike. Now, in Pahalgam, innocent tourists were killed after asking about their religion. Operation Sindoor was the reply to it. The world is appreciating us for this. I salute the Indian army on behalf of the country,” Shah asserted.
 
 
Speaking on Pakistan’s response to the operation, Shah said, “Pakistan took the attacks on terror infrastructure during Operation Sindoor personally and tried attacking our military infrastructure. The Indian defence forces retaliated appropriately.”
  What triggered Operation Sindoor?

In response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, India carried out coordinated missile strikes on the night of May 6–7. The strikes targeted nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Ahead of the operation, India took several diplomatic steps: it downgraded relations with Pakistan, suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, and revoked visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). After four days of heightened tensions, both nations agreed to a cease fire and paused all military activity. India also engaged in a global outreach initiative to brief the world leaders on ‘Operation Sindoor’.
 
No US role in India-Pak understanding: Vikram Misri
 
The May 10 agreement between India and Pakistan to stop all military action on land and in the air and sea was reached bilaterally and there was no US intervention, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs.
 
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he played a key role in settling the recent India–Pakistan conflict through trade. Trump has made similar remarks since India and Pakistan agreed to cease all military action on May 10.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

