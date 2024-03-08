Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Women make disciplined, long-term investment plans for goals: Study

41% of New Investors at FinEdge in 2023 Were Women, 71% of women investors stay invested for over five years

investment, mutual fund, retail investor

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There has been a significant increase in financial awareness and independence among women, said a study by FinEdge, an investment management company.

The study was conducted among the company’s 4,351 female clients aged 23 to 64. As many as 41 per cent of new investors at FinEdge were women last year, marking a substantial increase in financial awareness and independence, it said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It is evident from the study that women are not only investing more but they are also investing smarter," said Harsh Gahlaut, chief executive officer of FinEdge. “The study highlights women's steps towards securing their financial future and achieving long-term success.”

Women make goal-based investments, with retirement and children's education as their focus. As many as 44 per cent of women prioritise retirement planning, while 35 per cent earmark funds for their children's education. As many as 27 per cent prioritise children's marriage in their investment, showcasing the multifaceted financial planning approach adopted by women.

READ: Work-balance main obstacle in women's career progress, says report

The study said that 39.3 per cent of women start investing in their twenties and 41 per cent commence in their thirties. This early start underscores the significance of investing awareness among young women, setting a solid foundation for achieving long-term financial goals.

As many as 71 per cent of women investors at FinEdge continued investments for more than five years. The focus on long-term goals in a volatile market reflects a disciplined investment mindset, driven by purpose rather than impulsive decisions influenced by market noise.

Women clients had an average systematic investment plan (SIP) amount of Rs 4,483, surpassing their male counterparts who averaged Rs 3,992. This disciplined approach underscores women's dedication to realising important financial milestones in their lives.

In addition to higher average monthly investments, women allocate more funds towards their goals, with an average monthly SIP investment of Rs. 14,347, compared to Rs. 13,704 for men. The trend highlighting women's proactive stance towards securing their financial future, said the study.

Also Read

63% women aspire to be entrepreneurs, seek financial independence: Study

Netflix announces price hike on subscription plans in some markets: Details

Govt approves policy to tap digital media for awareness campaigns

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

TMS Ep525: Women in economy, biofuel push, PSU stocks, Five Eyes alliance

PM Modi presents 'Most Creative Creator' award to Shraddha, RJ Raunac

First dengue bout can be as severe as secondary infection, finds study

International Women's Day 2024: 5 key government schemes for women

Work-balance main obstacle in women's career progress, says report

Not entitled to default bail: HC rejects Supertech's promoter Arora's plea

Topics : International Women's Day Investments in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon