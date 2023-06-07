close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Won't take decision behind closed doors: Sakshi Malik on meet with Thakur

India's ace grapplers, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who have been at the forefront of the protest against WFI outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

IANS New Delhi
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (right) and Sakshi Malik during a press conference regarding wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India. (Photo: PTI)

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (right) and Sakshi Malik during a press conference regarding wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's ace grapplers, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who have been at the forefront of the protest against WFI outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, have accepted Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's invitation to have a "discussion on their issues".

The protesting wrestlers have been invited by the government for the second time days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.

In January, too, the wrestlers met Anurag Thakur at his residence and called off their protest after a committee was formed. At that time, former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat played the mediator's role.

Talking to IANS on Wednesday, Sakshi Malik said, "We will be meeting the Sports Minister today. Timing is not fixed yet. But we will keep everything open. We won't take any decision behind closed doors.

"We will discuss the proposal given by the government with our seniors and supporters and only when everyone gives their consent that the proposal is fine, then will we agree."

Earlier, on Tuesday, as a part of the ongoing probe into the sexual harassment case, the Delhi Police visited the residence of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda and recorded the statements of his associates and workers.

Also Read

Dictatorship, says Sakshi Malik on FIR against her, fellow wrestlers

Will return medals if justice not delivered: Wrestling Coach Mahavir Phogat

Wrestlers stage protest against WFI president, vow to fight till end

Wrestlers resume Railway duties, Sakshi to continue fight while working

WFI row a wake-up call for sports bodies to prioritise women safety

Kerala govt launches drive to improve green cover over 3,000 temples

Wrestlers' protest: Top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia meet Anurag Thakur

Monsoon rains over Kerala likely in next 48 hours, says IMD forecast

Kurmis allege conspiracy in Bengal to instigate Santhals against them

IIT Roorkee submits probe report over bridge collapse in Bihar's Bhagalpur

--IANS

cs/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Anurag Thakur Sakshi Malik

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Is FD a must? All your queries on opening a bank locker answered

RBI issues new rules of bank lockers
8 min read

Wrestlers' protest: Top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia meet Anurag Thakur

Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar
1 min read

Pakistan's Chief Justice wants to track down a Twitter handle. Here's why

Pakistan SC expresses shock over Katas Raj temple's missing idols
3 min read

Most Popular

Odisha tragedy: CBI begins probe, railways suspects 'physical tampering'

Odisha train crash
2 min read

The naked truth: What do Indian laws say about nudity and obscenity?

Kerala High Court, Kerala HC
5 min read

US-bound Air India flight diverted to Magadan in Russia after engine glitch

Air India
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon