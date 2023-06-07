Monsoon rains over Kerala likely in next 48 hours, says IMD forecast



The IMD’s forecast said that the latest meteorological features associated with monsoon onset over Kerala show that there is (a) persistence of westerly winds over south Arabian Sea; (b) increase in the depth of westerly winds up to middle tropospheric levels; and (c) increase of Cloudiness over areas covering south east Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and Kerala coasts. The southwest monsoon is expected over the Kerala coast in the next 48 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday as Indians wait for the annual rains crucial to the economy.



The conditions are also favourable for further the monsoon’s advance into some more parts of south Arabian Sea, the entire Lakshadweep area, Maldives and Comorin, more parts Southwest and central Bay of Bengal, some more parts of northeast Bay of Bengal, and some parts of India’s northeastern states. "Under such a scenario, the conditions are becoming favorable for monsoon onset over Kerala during the next 48 hours," the IMD said.



A delayed onset of southwest monsoon could delay the sowing of critical kharif crops, particularly that of paddy. Skymet, the private weather forecasting agency, had predicted the onset to be around June 9. Skymet meteorologists had predicted it to be around June 7, with an error of three days.

Also Read 2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year As mercury soars, Centre issues guidelines for workers during hot summers Ahead of searing summer, analysts bet on consumer appliance stocks Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar Kurmis allege conspiracy in Bengal to instigate Santhals against them IIT Roorkee submits probe report over bridge collapse in Bihar's Bhagalpur Manipur violence: Kuki community members protest outside Amit Shah's house Sarita Vihar flyover to undergo repair, carriages closed for 50 days Temperatures set to rise in Delhi, but heatwave unlikely for next 4-5 days



The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1 with a standard deviation of about seven days. June rains over most parts of India are expected to be ‘below normal’ during the four-month southwest monsoon season ending in September, according to IMD.



India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the IMD had earlier said. The IMD had said mid-May the southeast monsoon might arrive in Kerala by June 4. The rains arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018.



According to the IMD, rainfall between 96 and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 87 cm is considered 'normal'. Rainfall less than 90 per cent of the long-period average is considered 'deficient', between 90 per cent and 95 per cent is 'below normal', between 105 percent and 110 per cent is 'above normal' and more than 100 per cent is 'excess' precipitation. Northwest India is expected to see normal to below-normal rainfall. East, northeast, central India and the southern peninsula are expected to receive normal rainfall at 94-106 per cent of the long-period average of 87 centimeters.