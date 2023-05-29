Dictatorship, says Sakshi Malik on FIR against her, fellow wrestlers

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who was reportedly booked for rioting and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty, while marching along with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia to the new Parliament building, on Monday expressed disappointment over the FIR lodged against her and fellow wrestlers.

Taking to Twitter, Sakshi Malik slammed Delhi Police saying, saying it did not take "even seven hours" to register the case while it took "seven days" for Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to be booked.

"It took 7 days for Delhi Police to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan who sexually assaulted girls and it didn't even take 7 hours to register an FIR against us for peacefully protesting. Has dictatorship started in this country? The whole world is watching how the government is treating its players," she wrote.

It is also learnt that Section 144 is in place at Jantar Mantar. No protesters or outsiders are permitted to enter Jantar Mantar as police installed security barricades in and around the area.

--IANS

cs

