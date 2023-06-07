close

Wrestlers' protest: Top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia meet Anurag Thakur

The meeting was called upon by Thakur to break the impasse which has been going on for more than a month

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik addresses a press conference during their ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
A crucial meeting between top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur began at his residence on Wednesday morning as the government continued its effort to strike a deal with the protesting grapplers against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The meeting was called upon by Thakur to break the impasse which has been going on for more than a month.

It is the second round of meeting between the government and protesting wrestlers, who met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night.

The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Wrestlers' protest: Top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia meet Anurag Thakur

