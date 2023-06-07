Wrestlers' protest: Top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia meet Anurag Thakur

A crucial meeting between top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur began at his residence on Wednesday morning as the government continued its effort to strike a deal with the protesting grapplers against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The meeting was called upon by Thakur to break the impasse which has been going on for more than a month.

It is the second round of meeting between the government and protesting wrestlers, who met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night.

The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.

