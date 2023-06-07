Wrestlers' protest: Top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia meet Anurag Thakur

A crucial meeting between top wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur began at his residence on Wednesday morning as the government continued its effort to strike a deal with the protesting grapplers against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The meeting was called upon by Thakur to break the impasse which has been going on for more than a month.
It is the second round of meeting between the government and protesting wrestlers, who met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night.
The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.
Also Read
Anurag called protesting wrestlers indisciplined, says AAP; BJP hits back
WFI row a wake-up call for sports bodies to prioritise women safety
Nothing has been done so far to resolve our issues: Wrestler Bajrang Punia
All political parties can join, say wrestlers seeking action on WFI chief
Want justice for wrestlers, but after due process of law: Anurag Thakur
Monsoon rains over Kerala likely in next 48 hours, says IMD forecast
Kurmis allege conspiracy in Bengal to instigate Santhals against them
IIT Roorkee submits probe report over bridge collapse in Bihar's Bhagalpur
Manipur violence: Kuki community members protest outside Amit Shah's house
Sarita Vihar flyover to undergo repair, carriages closed for 50 days
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)