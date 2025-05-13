Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Won't take up any official post after retirement from CJI post: Khanna

Won't take up any official post after retirement from CJI post: Khanna

After the conclusion of the ceremonial bench proceedings, the CJI met journalists in the apex court premises and said, I will not accept any post-retirement post...perhaps will do something with law

Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjiv, New CJI

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday said though he wasn't going to accept any post-retirement official assignments, he would continue his innings in law.

Justice Khanna, who was elevated to the top court in January 18, 2029, was appointed as the CJI on November 11, 2024 and would be demitting office on Tuesday.

After the conclusion of the ceremonial bench proceedings, the CJI met journalists in the apex court premises and said, I will not accept any post-retirement post ... .perhaps will do something with law.

Many former apex court judges begin their innings in arbitration post judgeship.

 

I will have a third innings and will do something related to law, the CJI said.

Also Read

Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjiv, New CJI

'Overwhelmed, Justice Gavai will uphold SC values': CJI Sanjiv Khanna

B R Gavai

Constitution is supreme, not Parliament or judiciary: CJI-designate Gavai

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

CJI sends inquiry report indicting Justice Varma to President, PM

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

'Impeachment if he does not resign': Justice Varma indicted in cash row

Supreme Court, SC

From luxury flats to gold jewellery: SC judges' assets made public

Responding to a query related to the cash discovery controversy involving high court judge Justice Yashwant Vermam, he said, Judicial thinking has to be decisive and adjudicatory.

He added, We see plus and minus points and decide the issue, then rationally we weigh various factors that help us to make a right decision.

The CJI dealt with the cash row controversy following a news report, prompting him to take several steps, including a preliminary inquiry by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, judicial work being taken away from Justice Varma in the Delhi High Court, and later his transfer to the Allahabad High Court sans judicial work.

After the in-house inquiry panel indicted the judge, the CJI nudged him to resign and later wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Justice Varma refused to tender resignation.

On May 10, CJI-designate Justice B R Gavai also said no to any post-retirement assignments.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: Echoes of Operation Sindoor's success heard across the globe, says PM Modi

Traffic jam, Traffic, Jaipur Traffic

Bengaluru's traffic problem overstated because of bad PR: Nikhil Kamath

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

'Vacate illegally occupied territory', India's stern message to Pak on PoK

Insurers may prefer bond

India approves three Russian insurers for marine cover till February 2026

Narendra Modi, Operation Sindoor, cross border terrorism, India-Pak conflict, nuclear strike

PM Narendra Modi congratulates CBSE Class 10 and 12 students on results

Topics : Chief Justice of India CJI Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon