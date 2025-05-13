LIVE news: BJP launches 11-day Tiranga Yatra for outreach on Operation Sindoor
Latest news LIVE updates: Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first address to the nation after the India-Pakistan ceasefire, the BJP is set to launch an 11-day Tiranga Yatra across the country on Tuesday, following Operation Sindoor. “Operation Sindoor is our policy against terror. If there is a terror attack on India, we will hit back. We will take stern action at every place from where the roots of terror spring forth. India will not accept any nuclear blackmail. We won’t see the government that sponsors terror and terror outfits as different,” PM Modi said in his address on Monday.
The Punjab government on Monday moved an application in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a review or modification of its May 6 order pertaining to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan's May 2 decision to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water to Haryana. The high court had on May 6 directed Punjab to abide by the decision of the meeting held on May 2 under the chairmanship of the Union home secretary. Mohan had on May 2 chaired a high-level meeting, which advised to carry out the Bhakra Beas Management Board's decision to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water from Bhakra dam to Haryana for the next eight days to meet the state's urgent water requirements. In its petition, Punjab objected that the Union home secretary was not the appropriate authority to take a call on releasing water.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies in the Delhi which may become partly cloudy. The maximum temperature shall remain between 39 to 41 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.
9:10 AM
Rubio discusses way forward on Ukraine ceasefire with European counterparts
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the "way forward for a ceasefire" in Ukraine with European counterparts, including the foreign ministers of Britain and France, and the EU's foreign policy chief, the State Department said on Monday.
9:04 AM
Pakistan-allied hackers launched 1.5 million cyber attacks on Indian websites; only 150 successful
Maharashtra Cyber has identified seven Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups responsible for launching over 1.5 million cyber attacks targeting critical infrastructure websites across India following the Pahalgam terror strike. Of these, only 150 attacks were successful, officials said on Monday.
8:57 AM
Australian Cabinet sworn in after landslide election victory
Australia's Cabinet was sworn into office Tuesday after the centre-left Labor Party was reelected in a landslide May 3. The conservative opposition alliance of parties is on track to win 41 seats in one of its worst election results.
8:55 AM
Bhakra Beas row: Punjab govt seeks review of high court's May 6 order
The Punjab government has moved an application in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking a review or modification of its May 6 order pertaining to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan's May 2 decision to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water to Haryana. The high court on May 6 directed Punjab to abide by the decision of the meeting held on May 2 under the chairmanship of the Union home secretary.
8:42 AM
Foreign Secretary Misri to brief Tharoor-led parliamentary panel on situation with Pakistan on May 19
Vikram Misri will brief Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs on the current situation with Pakistan on May 19. The committee's chairman and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Misri will brief the panel on Monday on the developments, which were marked by India striking terror sites in Pakistan followed by days of intense conflict between the two countries before they agreed to stop military actions.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Donald Trump Delhi-NCR Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack palestine israel Tiranga Yatra
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 13 2025 | 8:49 AM IST