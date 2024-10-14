Business Standard
Home / India News / World's largest cargo plane Beluga XL makes a landing at Kolkata airport

World's largest cargo plane Beluga XL makes a landing at Kolkata airport

The aircraft was expected to return to Kolkata on October 13 but it got delayed by almost 24 hours, the AAI spokesperson said

Boeing, Airbus, passenger, planes

Kolkata got its first glance at the Beluga XL, which is also the biggest Airbus Beluga series aircraft, when it landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on October 8 Illustration: Binay Sinha (Representational Picture)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Beluga XL aircraft, the world's largest cargo plane, made another landing at Kolkata airport on Monday morning, an official said.

The aircraft arrived here at 5.47 am from the Tianjin Binhai International Airport in China.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The purpose of the stop is crew rest, FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) and refuelling, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said.

It is scheduled to depart at 3.30 pm on Tuesday and head to Bahrain International Airport, he said.

The aircraft was expected to return to Kolkata on October 13 but it got delayed by almost 24 hours, the AAI spokesperson said.

 

Kolkata got its first glance at the Beluga XL, which is also the biggest Airbus Beluga series aircraft, when it landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on October 8.

More From This Section

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

LIVE news: Soaring public debt a challenge for central banks globally, says RBI Governor Das

Cocaine, drugs

Massive drug bust in Gujarat worth Rs 5,000 crore; linked to Delhi seizures

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest, Junior doctor Protest

Junior doctors' hunger strike enters 10th day, another medic hospitalised

Air India

Mumbai-New York Air India flight diverted to Delhi after bomb scare

Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique's murder: Three held; how the attack was planned for months

The Beluga XL is the upgraded and bigger version of Beluga ST.

The overall length of the aircraft is 207 ft, with a height of 62 ft and wing span of 197 ft and 10 inches, according to data on the Airbus website.

For the first time, Kolkata's NSCBI Airport welcomed the Airbus Beluga XL, the largest in its series, carrying essential aircraft components. The flight stopped in Kolkata for crew rest, FDTL and refuelling, as it's the only airport in Eastern India equipped to handle this aircraft, the airport authorities had earlier posted on X.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

poland flag

Poland temporarily suspends right to asylum amid tensions with Belarus

Poland, Poland flag, Polish flag

Poland PM plans to suspend right to asylum as part of new migration policy

Tata Motors ties up with Bharat Forge &amp; US-based GDLS for combat vehicle program

Belarus concentrating personnel, weaponry along Ukrainian border, says Kyiv

China-Belarus

China, Belarus agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, security

Israel's Iron Dome air defence system

Belarus deploys more air troops, aircraft to its border with Ukraine

Topics : Belarus aircrafts Kolkata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon