Would be different, if Modi had been PM: Assam CM on 26/11 anniversary

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday paid homage to the victims of the dastardly 26/11 terror attack

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 6:52 AM IST
Listen to This Article

On the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attack, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday referred to it as a very sad day, stating that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been in office instead of Manmohan Singh, things would have been different.
Fifteen years ago on this day, heavily armed terrorists from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba created havoc on Mumbai's streets, attacking multiple key public installations and indiscriminately firing on unarmed civilians.
The attacks resulted in over 166 deaths, including foreigners, and left more than 300 injured. While one of the terrorists, Ajmal Amir Qasab, was captured alive, the others were eliminated during the final stages of the siege over four days.
"It is a very sad day. I think if Narendra Modi had been the PM instead of Manmohan Singh at that time, the things which Congress did would not have been done. And we feel sad that we are not able to do what should have been done," Sarma said while speaking to ANI in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday.
Meanwhile, PM Modi on Sunday paid homage to the victims of the dastardly 26/11 terror attack.
Addressing countrymen in the latest edition of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said that it was the country's indomitable resilience and capability that helped it recover from the deep scars left by the coordinated attacks by heavy-armed terrorists from across the border in Pakistan.
"Now we are cracking down and crushing terrorism with full might and courage," PM Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi 26 11 Mumbai terror attack Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 6:52 AM IST

