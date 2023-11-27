Sensex (-0.07%)
Telangana has decided to vote out corruption, dynastic politics: JP Nadda

The energetic atmosphere in Kukatpally says that Telangana has decided to vote out corruption and dynastic politics," he said

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 7:15 AM IST
BJP National President J P Nadda on Sunday said the people of Telangana have firm belief in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that they will vote out the "corrupt" BRS government.
Nadda participated in a campaign in Hyderabad for the November 30 Telangana legislative assembly polls.
"The energetic atmosphere in Kukatpally says that Telangana has decided to vote out corruption and dynastic politics," he said on social media platform X.
"The people of Telangana have a firm belief that it is only under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji that their welfare, especially that of women, youth, and farmers, is possible," he said.
BJP and its NDA ally Jana Sena Party are steadfast in their resolve to give Telangana a better future, he said.
Jana Sena founder and actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan also attended an election meeting with Nadda.

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Telangana Assembly Assembly elections Telangana TRS BJP

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 6:44 AM IST

