Would like to organise competitions, develop culture of guides in Kashi: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he wants to organise Kashi Sansad Tourist Guide competition in the city so that people will know that a culture of guides is developing in Kashi.

"We will organise a Kashi Sansad Tourist Guide competition...Be a guide to tourists and get prizes. People will know that a culture of guides is developing in Kashi," the Prime Minister said in a program after inaugurating 16 schools under Atal Awasiya Vidyalaya Yojana in 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

"When people talk about guides anywhere in the world, guides from Kashi should be the most respected among them," PM Modi said about his wish.

Supporting his wish to develop a guide culture in the holy city, the PM said, "...The people of Kashi know the most about Kashi. Every person and family is the brand ambassador of Kashi. It is essential that everyone is able to tell about Kashi in a better way. Any tourist place needs well-educated tourist guides. The guide should be knowledgeable and accurate with the facts...Kashi should also this power"

The Prime Minister also said that tourist guide is developing as a "huge employment opportunity".

Speaking at the event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that 1400 children who lost their parents and guardians during the pandemic will be given admission in the 18 schools in the first phase of the Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas.

"1400 children who lost their parents and guardians in the Covid era, are given admission in 18 schools of the first phase of the Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas... Sports and skill development will be focused, and the curriculum is based on the National Education Policy," the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that a new path for the development of women has opened for women with the passage of the Women Reservation Bill in Parliament. PM Modi said this development had resulted in increased excitement for the Navratri festival.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi.