PM Modi inaugurates 16 residential schools for needy children in UP

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: BJP Twitter

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 16 residential schools for needy children in Uttar Pradesh, built at a cost of about Rs 1,115 crore.
These schools - Atal Awasiya Vidyalayas - have been opened to provide quality education to children of labourers and construction workers and those orphaned in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before dedicating these schools to the nation, Prime Minister Modi interacted with some students.
The residential schools, built at a cost of about Rs 1,115 crore, intend to accommodate 1,000 students each. These will enhance access to quality education and help in holistic development of children.
Each of the schools is constructed on an area of 10-15 acres with classrooms, playground, recreational areas, a mini auditorium, hostel complex, mess and residential quarters for staff members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi school children Indian education Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

