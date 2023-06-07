close

Sarita Vihar flyover to undergo repair, carriages closed for 50 days

The Sarita Vihar flyover here will undergo extensive repair and expansion work, which will result in the closure of its carriages for a period of 50 days starting from Wednesday

Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
The Sarita Vihar flyover here will undergo extensive repair and expansion work, which will result in the closure of its carriages for a period of 50 days starting from Wednesday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is overseeing the project and has divided the work into different phases.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory to inform commuters about the closure and provide alternative routes.

According to the advisory, the repair work will commence with the portion of the flyover from Ashram to Badarpur in the first and second phases.

Subsequently, the stretch from Badarpur to Ashram will be repaired in the third and fourth phases.

"Commuters are strongly advised to avoid this route during the repair period to avoid traffic congestion," said traffic cops.

Those traveling to railway stations and airports should plan their departure in advance and select alternate routes to minimise delays. To ensure smooth traffic flow, restrictions may be imposed on the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Mathura Road towards Sarita Vihar flyover whenever necessary, as per traffic advisory.

The traffic police have outlined diversions for commuters to follow during the repair work.

"For those traveling from Ashram on Mathura Road towards Badarpur and Faridabad, it is recommended to take road number 13A from the slip road of Sarita Vihar flyover and make a U-turn at road 13A to reach Mathura Road," said the advisory.

Similarly, commuters heading from Ashram towards Noida on Mathura Road are advised to use the DND flyway from Ashram Chowk.

If traveling towards Ashram from Faridabad and Badarpur on Mathura Road, it is suggested to take a left turn towards Okhla Estate Marg and Crowne Plaza using the slip road of Sarita Vihar flyover.

Alternatively, commuters coming from Faridabad and Badarpur on Mathura Road can utilize the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road via Badarpur Border to reach Ashram.

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

