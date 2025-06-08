Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Write to EC formally: Poll panel to Rahul seeking reply on rigging claim

Write to EC formally: Poll panel to Rahul seeking reply on rigging claim

Gandhi had on Saturday hit back at the Election Commission after sources in the poll panel rejected allegation of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls

They also pointed out that as part of its outreach, the EC had invited all six national parties for separate interactions

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought the Election Commission's response on his article alleging rigging in Maharashtra polls, sources in the poll authority said Sunday the constitutional body would respond only if the Leader of the Opposition writes to it directly.

They also pointed out that as part of its outreach, the EC had invited all six national parties for separate interactions. While the other five met the EC brass, Congress cancelled the May 15 meeting.

Gandhi had on Saturday hit back at the Election Commission after sources in the poll panel rejected allegation of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls, saying evasion would not protect its credibility but telling the truth would.

 

In an article, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had alleged "match-fixing" in the Maharashtra polls and claimed that it would next happen in the Bihar elections and "anywhere the BJP is losing".

Responding to a question on Gandhi's demand for CCTV footage of polling stations of Maharashtra of the evening hours, the sources said as per instructions of the EC, the CCTV footage of polling stations can always be scrutinised by the competent high court when an election petition is filed.

"This is done by the EC to protect the integrity of elections as well as protect the privacy of voters. Why does Rahul Gandhi want to invade the privacy of voters which is to be protected by EC as per electoral laws?" a functionary responded.

He said Gandhi should trust the high courts to deal with any discrepancy.

They also said that by alleging fudging in voters list, Gandhi has actually questioned booth level agents appointed by his own party and polling and counting agents appointed by his own party's candidates in Maharashtra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Election Commission of India Election Commission Congress

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

