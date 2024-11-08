Business Standard
Your unifying message of hope will keep inspiring many: Rahul to Harris

Under the Biden administration, India and the United States have deepened cooperation on issues of global importance, the former Congress chief said

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | (Photo: PTI)

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to outgoing US Vice President Kamala Harris congratulating her on her spirited presidential campaign and said her unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many.

Harris lost to Donald Trump in the hotly-contested US presidential polls.

"I would like to congratulate you on your spirited Presidential campaign. Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many," Gandhi said in his letter to Harris.

Under the Biden administration, India and the United States have deepened cooperation on issues of global importance, the former Congress chief said.

"Our shared commitment to democratic values will continue to guide our friendship. As the Vice-President, your determination to bring people together and find common ground will be remembered," Gandhi said in his letter dated November 7.

 

"I wish you the very best on your future endeavours," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

