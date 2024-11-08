Business Standard
Coordinated efforts reduced dengue mortality, spread: TN health department

Amid the ongoing North East Monsoon, Tamil Nadu has been reporting sporadic cases of fever and dengue across the state

Health and Family Welfare Department has intensified monitoring and surveillance efforts to contain the spread of dengue | Photo: Shutterstock

Intensified and coordinated efforts in controlling the dengue virus helped to substantially reduce the mortality and spread of the vector borne disease in the state, the Tamil Nadu Health Department said on Friday.

Amid the ongoing North East Monsoon, Tamil Nadu has been reporting sporadic cases of fever and dengue across the state. Following this, the Health and Family Welfare Department has intensified monitoring and surveillance efforts to contain the spread of dengue.

"From January till November 5, 20,138 dengue cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, with affected individuals recovering successfully. Unfortunately, 8 people lost their lives due to delay in seeking appropriate medical care," a release here said.

 

Among the deceased was a six-year-old girl from Chengalpattu district. Strict interventions were in place to prevent dengue outbreaks and further reduce dengue-related fatalities, the release said.

The intensified efforts have led to a reduction in cases over the previous years, the health department said in its latest update. The number of dengue cases reported in Tamil Nadu declined to 20,138 this year from 29,401 in 2023 and 30,425 cases during 2022, the release said.

