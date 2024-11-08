Business Standard
Protests against killings of two VDGs by terrorists rock J&K's Kishtwar

The protesters demanded 'immediate elimination' of the terrorists involved in the killings to restore confidence among the local population

People took to the streets in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district to protest against the killings of two Village Defence Guards by terrorists.

The protesters demanded "immediate elimination" of the terrorists involved in the killings to restore confidence among the local population.

Hundreds gathered in the Drabshalla area of the district, burning tyres and blocking roads. They raised slogans against Pakistan and terrorists, and chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Protests were also reported in Kuntwara and other areas early this morning, with slogans of 'Pakistan Murdabad' and a sit-in on the road.

"This kind of incident has not happened in this area for a long time. The victims were grazing their cattle when terrorists kidnapped and killed them. This is an act of cowardice. We cannot tolerate this. The people stand firmly against terrorism," said Drabshalla resident Kuldeep Singh.

 

"We demand a massive operation to eliminate the terrorists involved in this act. The forces should sweep the entire hills so that people feel safe to graze cattle in these areas," he added.

Residents also observed a shutdown in the district. The Sanatan Dharam Sabha has called for a complete bandh in Kishtwar in protest against the killings on Friday.

The general public of Kishtwar is requested to fully support the bandh call and keep all their business establishments, educational institutions and shops closed, it said.

Kishtwar MLA Shugan Parihar condemned the killings and said, "I am deeply saddened by the horrific killings of our VDG brothers, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, in a heinous act of terrorism in the forest area of Kuntwara, Kishtwar district. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of these brave martyrs".

She added, "The grief and pain of losing someone in this manner is something I deeply feel."  Terrorists killed two Village Defence Guards on Thursday after abducting them in the higher reaches of the Kishtwar district, officials reported. A massive joint search operation is underway by police and the Army in the dense forest area following the brutal killings, which have been condemned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and leaders from the National Conference, People's Democratic Party, Congress, and BJP.

Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility for the attack, and also shared pictures of the victim's bodies with their eyes blindfolded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

