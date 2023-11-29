Sensex (0.31%)
Zero-tolerance approach to terrorism: Kamboj reaffirms ties with Palestine

Kamboj further condemned the deaths of civilians and emphasised that that is clearly unacceptable

Amb Ruchira Kamboj

"In addressing this humanitarian crisis, it is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility," she said | File image

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 7:30 AM IST
Listen to This Article

On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, reaffirmed India's long-standing relationship with the Palestinian people and its support for a negotiated two-state solution, adding, "India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism."
Kamboj addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, stating, "Let me reaffirm our long-standing relationship with the Palestinian people based on deep-rooted historical and people-to-people ties and our consistent support to the people of Palestine in the endeavour for statehood, peace and prosperity."
"India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. We also believe that there is a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law," she added.
Kamboj further condemned the deaths of civilians and emphasised that that is clearly unacceptable.
"In addressing this humanitarian crisis, it is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility," she said.
She further asked for collective efforts by the international community that would lead to a de-escalation and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.
The humanitarian pauses are a welcome step to ensure the timely and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid, she said.
Moreover, Kamboj highlighted that India has sent 70 tonnes of humanitarian goods, including 16.5 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies.
"We are aware that the immediate trigger was the terror attacks in Israel on October 7, which were shocking and deserve our unequivocal condemnation. There can be no justification for terrorism and hostage-taking," she said.
Further expressing concern for the hostages held in Gaza, Kamboj said, "Our thoughts are with those who have been taken as hostages."
During her speech, she also called for the immediate and unconditional release of the remaining hostages.
India's envoy to the UN further highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have been in close contact with leaders of the region and beyond, "where they have emphasised a consistent message that it is important to prevent escalation, ensure continued delivery of humanitarian aid and work towards an early restoration of peace and stability."
Moreover, she said that along with restraint, they have also emphasised a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

India also urges the parties to work toward creating conditions necessary for peace and the restarting of direct negotiations between the parties, including through an eschewing of violence and de-escalation.
"India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognized borders, side by side, in peace with Israel," she reinstated.
Kamboj further stressed that India will continue to support the Palestinian people through its bilateral development partnership, which covers a wide range of sectors including health, education, women's empowerment, entrepreneurship and information technology, adding, that it will also continue to send humanitarian assistance to the Palestine people.
While concluding, she reaffirmed India's firm commitment to giving a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue.
"We firmly believe that not only a two-state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues will deliver an enduring peace that the people of Israel and Palestine desire and deserve," she added.
First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 7:30 AM IST

