

The PepsiCo veteran had joined Diageo India three years ago. Deepika Warrier, chief marketing officer (CMO) of Diageo India, is moving on from her current role, an Economic Times (ET) report said.



Warrier's journey at PepsiCO Ruchira Jaitly is expected to succeed Warrier. Jaitly is currently the executive vice-president of marketing at Diageo.



She also served as MD and CEO of NourishCo, a joint venture between PepsiCo and Tata Global Beverages, in her last position with the beverage giant. Warrier joined Diageo as its CMO in July 2020. She managed a portfolio of 22 brands for PepsiCo for nearly two decades, including eight brands with annual sales exceeding Rs 2,000 crore.

Warrier kicked off her career with Britannia after completing her MBA from IIM-B. She later joined the agency business with a stint at Ogilvy. Warrier, who wanted to be an anthropologist or archaeologist, ended up in marketing after someone suggested she take the CAT entrance exams.



Jaitly's career journey Following this assignment, she worked briefly for Gillette in Delhi before moving on to PepsiCo in 2000, where she was in charge of Frito Lays. She moved to beverage management after working on the snacks side of the business. Her PepsiCo assignment also landed her international stints in Mexico and Dubai.



She quickly advanced to brand activation and innovation, and was part of the team that first introduced Sunsilk's extension into hair colour in India. Jaitly began her career as a management trainee at Hindustan Lever (now Hindustan Unilever). The demanding sales assignment took her to markets such as Western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for selling the personal care products portfolio of the consumer goods major.