We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

India continues to condemn terror attacks on Israel, but says they would support the formation of a viable state of Palestine

Arindam Bagchi

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson and newly appointed India's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Arindam Bagchi, addressed a press conference on Thursday, reiterating the sentiments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing Israel-Gaza war

Bagchi stated that India held its stance on condemning the terror attacks against Israel and that it was the international community's duty to stand against terrorism of all forms. However, addressing the issue of Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza, Bagchi added that there needed to be a "two-state solution". Earlier Bagchi had also stated that India would support the formation of a "sovereign, independent and viable" state of Palestine.

The MEA spokesperson said, "We have strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack on Israel. The international community must stand together in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Also Read: Govt's stance on Israel-Palestine conflict is disappointing: K C Venugopal

"There was also the issue of Palestine and on that, we have reiterated our position in favour of direct negotiations for establishing a two-state solution," Bagchi added.

Last week, Bagchi had stated that India had always advocated the resumption of "direct negotiations" for a viable state of Palestine within "secure and recognised borders". He also added that India's hope that the state of Palestine could exist "side by side at peace with Israel".

Speaking on the civilian casualties, Bagchi once again stated the global stance of concern towards the rising humanitarian situation.

Also Read: Palestinians in Gaza feel safe nowhere amid unrelenting Israeli airstrikes

Bagchi stated, "We would urge the strict observance of international humanitarian law... Civilian casualties in the conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern and those involved should be held responsible."

The Israel-Gaza conflict has entered its 13th day. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held private meetings with global leaders, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to discuss the conflict.

On the other hand, Egypt and Jordan have both said no to taking in any Palestinian refugees, fearing that Israel may force the expulsion of Palestinians to other nations and invalidate their demand for statehood completely.
 

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon