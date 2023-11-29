Sensex (0.31%)
Union cabinet gives nod for extension of fast-track special courts: Reports

Each FTSC was conceived to try between 65 and 165 cases per annum. The annual expenditure to run one such court was pegged at Rs 75 lakh with one judicial officer and seven support staff

Union Cabinet, Modi govt

Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:43 AM IST
The Union Cabinet is learnt to have given its nod on Tuesday to extend by three years the continuation of the special fast-track courts that seek to deliver swift justice in cases involving sexual offences.
After the passage of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act in 2018 in the aftermath of the "Nirbhaya" gangrape case in Delhi, the Centre had decided to set up 1,023 fast-track special courts (FTSCs), including 389 to deal exclusively with cases related to violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in 31 states and union territories.
A government functionary had earlier said despite the Centre's efforts, only 754 of the 1,023 courts were operational.
While several states had assured the Centre that they would set up such courts, not many were eventually operationalised.
Though the scheme ended on March 31 this year, the law ministry has obtained permission to ensure that the funds continue.
On Tuesday, the cabinet gave its nod to extend the scheme by three more years, sources said.
Though there was no official word, the scheme could be extended for 790 FTSCs, instead of 1,023.
Each FTSC was conceived to try between 65 and 165 cases per annum. The annual expenditure to run one such court was pegged at Rs 75 lakh with one judicial officer and seven support staff.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cabinet approves Cabinet decision court sexual assault against women Posco

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:43 AM IST

