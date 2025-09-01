Monday, September 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre sets rice procurement target at 46.34 mt for 2025-26 season

The Centre has set a rice procurement target of 46.34 million tonnes for 2025-26, slightly below last year, and fixed a millet target of 1.91 million tonnes to aid crop diversification

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

The Centre has fixed a target of procuring 46.34 million tonnes of rice in the 2025-26 procurement season, which will begin in October.
 
This is 4.45 per cent lower than the 48.5 million tonnes target fixed for the 2024-25 season. Against that target, actual rice procurement till August this year has been about 51.5 million tonnes, 5.8 per cent higher than what was envisaged at the start of the season.
 
The rice procurement target was finalised at an all-India conference of food secretaries of states and Union Territories with the Union Food Ministry.
 
Senior officials from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) also participated in the meeting. A target to purchase 1.91 million tonnes of millets was also set to encourage farmers to diversify their production basket.
   
An official statement said the meeting also reviewed several ongoing initiatives of the Food Department, including web-based processing of requests for milling periods, mobile app-based joint physical verification of paddy, Smart PDS, Anna Mitra, implementation of the Cash Credit Limit for purchase of jute bags, and Depot Darpan.
 
Details on the rice milling transformation scheme were also shared, under which custom milling of rice with only 10 per cent broken is to be undertaken.
 

Topics : FCI food security RICE

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

