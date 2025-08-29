Friday, August 29, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Farm sector GVA rises 3.7% in Q1 FY26, up from 1.5% a year earlier

Farm sector GVA rises 3.7% in Q1 FY26, up from 1.5% a year earlier

Agriculture GVA grew 3.7% in Q1 FY26 from 1.5% a year ago, with surplus rains and higher kharif sowing expected to drive stronger growth in coming quarters

In nominal terms, GVA growth for agriculture and allied activities is estimated at 3.2 per cent in Q1 FY26, compared to 7.5 per cent in the same period of the previous year.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Gross Value Added (GVA) for agriculture and allied activities is projected to grow 3.7 per cent in the first quarter of FY26 in real terms, up from 1.5 per cent during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, on expectations of good crop production in assessment year 2025-26.
 
The April-June quarter in any financial year is usually a lean period for farming and related activities. Estimates are compiled on the basis of targets for the year, the third estimates of the previous assessment year (AY 2024-25 in this case), along with summer season estimates of major livestock products for FY26 and fish production estimates for Q1 of FY26.
   
The second advance estimates of area and production of horticulture crops for AY 2024-25 have also been factored into the first estimate for Q1 agriculture, an official statement said.
 
“Agriculture growth of 3.7 per cent is more of a residual rabi harvest, which will not cover the kharif crop for this year. That will be reflected in Q3 numbers, and partly in Q2,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

Sequentially, estimates show that GVA growth for agriculture and allied activities in Q1 FY26 is among the lowest in the last three quarters.
 
Looking ahead, farm sector growth in subsequent quarters is projected to improve, driven by strong kharif production in 2025-26 on the back of a robust monsoon.
 
The southwest monsoon, from June 1 to August 29, has been 6 per cent above normal across India, with South, Central and North-West India receiving 10 per cent, 9 per cent and 25 per cent surplus rainfall, respectively. Only East and North-East India recorded an 18 per cent deficit during this period.
 
As a result, kharif sowing until August 22 covered 107.39 million hectares, 3.54 million hectares more than the same period last year. Paddy and maize led the increase, with 2.9 million hectares and 1.18 million hectares of additional area covered, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Topics : farm sector Agriculture kharif crop Monsoon rains

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

