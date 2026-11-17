On Diwali this year, November 8, 2026, paddy stubble, called 'parali' in local parlance, burning across Punjab peaked, touching the season’s highest of 1,152 such events and sparking a war of words between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The latter has accused the state government of deliberately encouraging farm fires to exacerbate air pollution in Delhi, which was naturally expected to spike due to the indiscriminate use of firecrackers on the night of Diwali.

The AAP leadership responded by saying that smoke from burnt stubble cannot travel that fast to the national capital and that the BJP government in the Delhi was needlessly blaming Punjab farmers to cover its failure in reducing air pollution.

Data shows that despite the 1,152 stubble burning events in Punjab, their share in Delhi’s 2.5 mass concentration was just 5.05 per cent. It went up to 7.55 per cent the next day, but dropped to 5.12 per cent a day later.

Curiously, though, that percentage hit a high of almost 13.29 per cent on November 14, a day when a total of only 80 stubble burning incidents were reported from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, the three states that are blamed for the bulk of such incidents.

The data suggests that there is a direct correlation between stubble burning in the northern states and Delhi’s AQI levels on some days, and not so much on others.

Experts say this is largely because smoke from burning parali in Punjab or Haryana takes time to reach Delhi and is primarily contingent on the direction of the wind.

Only when there is a confluence of both factors - a sustained spike in stubble burning incidents and wind direction - is there an impact on Delhi’s AQI.

Dodging satellites returns dodgy data

Beyond that, though, experts are using the discrepancies between fire incidents and AQI levels to question the credibility of numbers related to stubble burning, particularly in states such as Punjab, and whether farmers have adopted parali burning schedules that dodge detection by satellites.

This has given rise to a perplexing conundrum: While scientists and researchers claim that the falling stubble burning numbers in the last few years is due to extensive interventions by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (Icar), big crop residue managements schemes, and strict enforcement of penal provisions and imposition of fines by the state governments, there is also growing evidence suggesting that the decrease is more due to farmers dodging overhead satellites that map incidents of such fires.

Falling stubble burning numbers a mystery

Icar data shows that since 2023, incidents of stubble burning have seen a drop of around 79.5 per cent in Punjab (between a two-month period of September 15-November 16), followed by 87.3 per cent in Haryana, and 38 per cent in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Data also shows that between 2018-19 and 2024-25, the Centre allocated around Rs 3726.11 crore to the four states of Punjab, Haryana, UP, and Delhi for crop residue management, the bulk of which, or about Rs 1756.45 crore (or 47.1 per cent), was allocated to Punjab, followed by Rs 1081.7 crore to Haryana, and about Rs 789 crore to UP.

As a result, Punjab now has around 160,296 crop residue management (CRM) machines, Haryana has 110,550, while UP has 76,135. In all, there are an estimated 350,077 CRM machines across major states that engage in paddy stubble burning.

In addition, Punjab has set up around 27,175 custom hiring centres to provide these machines at affordable costs to farmers or on rent, nullifying the need to purchase the expensive machines, while Haryana has around 6,794 such centres and UP around 9,446.

In total, India has around 43,415 such-custom hiring centres to provide easy access to farmers to machines that can process paddy stubble.

“The significant decline in stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana demonstrates that scientific innovations, agricultural mechanisation, effective extension services and active farmers’ participation can help address major agricultural and environmental challenges," Icar Director General M L Jat said in a statement. "Stubble management needs to be viewed not merely as an environmental challenge, but also as an opportunity for better utilisation of agricultural resources and enhancing farmers’ income. .... This collective effort marks an important step towards sustainable agriculture and a cleaner environment.”

Dodging Satellites

Notwithstanding Icar's claims, there are those who are now questioning those fulsome numbers.

In an opinion piece published in a leading national daily a few weeks ago, eminent agriculture economist and Professor of Economics at the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) C.S.C. Sekhar said that Punjab and Haryana are reported to have collectively achieved 90 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents during paddy harvesting in 2025 in comparison to the same period in 2022.

However, this assessment needs to be interpreted with caution, given some issues in measurement, he added.

Sekhar pointed out that, currently, the CREAMS (Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space) protocol used for measuring stubble burning is built on NASA’s MODIS and VIIRS satellites.

“These are polar satellites which orbit the earth’s poles and observe India only at fixed times of the day, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Their sensors are able to capture only active fires and are unable to compute the actual number of fires over a 24-hour period,” Sekhar wrote.

He said that according to a report by the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology in 2025, when data from multiple satellites was used to compute the actual land area affected by fire, the reduction was more gradual, at around 30 per cent.

A study in published in Current Science in November 2025, led by scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) using geo-stationary satellite observations, showed that farmers in these states have switched to burning stubble in the evening hours to avoid polar satellites.

A more damaging study came from the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) in October 2026, which found that about 77 per cent of farmers who burnt stubble in Haryana accepted that burning was conducted between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to avoid detection by satellites. CEEW surveyed around 1,500 farmers for the study.

A second study by CEEW, the findings of which were simultaneously released with the first, also found that the two satellite-based methods India adopted to detect stubble burning have their own structural limitations.

“While Haryana reported an approximately 90 per cent reduction in farm fires over the last five years, emerging evidence suggests a temporal shift in farmers’ burning behaviour to late afternoon (about 17:00 IST), to evade detection by polar-orbiting satellites. This infers that the dip in fire numbers might be comparatively less drastic than reported,” wrote Srishti Jain, Kurinji Kemanth, Ayushman Saboo, and Navjot Singh Sarao, the authors of the first study titled ‘Mitigating Stubble Burning in Haryana: Survey Insights from 1500 Farmers'.

Mohammad Rafiuddin, programme lead at CEEW said that the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had in one of its directives acknowledged that stubble burning was being carried out in the evening to evade satellites and that it had directed states to carry out intensified late-evening patrolling.

Since the official protocol of the CAQM for counting fires to capture the extent of stubble burning is under a cloud, it is now planning to rely on burnt area estimates and has also directed states to use drones to capture burning that may have been missed by satellites.

Rafiuddin said that according to CEEW's analysis, relying on open-source satellite imagery from the Sentinel-2 constellation to calculate burnt area is not enough.

“Sentinel-2 generally revisits the same area every five days, and fields burnt and managed within five days will not be captured. Combining commercial satellite imagery with Sentinel-2 can help us capture such fields. This is one of the ways of improving the estimates. Ideally, a fusion of multiple products from multiple satellites is the best way to reduce information uncertainty," he said.

Umendra Dutt, executive director of the Punjab-based non-profit Kheti Virasat Mission (KVM) that promotes ecological agriculture, also said ground-level observations clearly indicate that farmers are burning crop residue in the evening, when satellite monitoring may not be able to detect these incidents.

“The government knows this, acknowledges it, and even the police are aware of it. However, given the upcoming Punjab elections, not many people may be willing to speak openly about the issue,” Dutt said.

The more important question, he said, is not whether satellites are detecting these fires or at what time they are occurring, but why stubble burning is still rampant.

“The fundamental question is why farmers are still burning crop residue and why the government has failed to reach them with effective alternatives. Icar is the government's principal agricultural research agency, but its approach to addressing stubble burning needs to be questioned,” Dutt contended.

Dutt’s colleague, Saurav Saini, who spoke to Business Standard even as he was monitoring stubble fires, agreed that most stubble-burning incidents now take place in the evening, particularly after 5 p.m.

“Earlier, farmers used to burn crop residue during the day as well. However, over the past three years, as enforcement has become stricter, they have increasingly shifted the practice to the evening and night to avoid detection,” he said.

Over time, he said, farmers have realised that satellite monitoring is less likely to detect fires during these hours.

“Also, government officials who are deployed to monitor stubble-burning incidents generally stop their field inspections after office hours. As a result, farmers have found it easier to burn crop residue after 5 pm without being detected,” Saini also said.

The sharp declines in stubble-burning incidents reported on the basis of satellite data do not necessarily reflect the actual ground situation, he insisted. “I am currently in the field in the Bathinda region, and there are numerous fires burning in the surrounding areas even now,” Saini said.

KVM is currently implementing a project across four districts of Punjab — Bathinda, Faridkot, Muktsar and Moga to promote ecological agriculture practises and crop residue management.

As always, the truth perhaps lies somewhere in between the facts on either side.

It is indeed a fact that stubble burning has come down but it is equally true that farmers have been burning stubble in the evening for the past three years to dodge detection by satellites, thus putting a question mark over the accuracy of the numbers showing a decline.

“Every state has been mandated to collect ground-level information through field verification. Only after that can we arrive at a more conclusive number. Otherwise, if crop residue is being burned when there is actually no farm activity, it could introduce a bias in the data," Prof. Sagnik Dey, Head, Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, IIT Delhi, said. "If you speak to Icar and other agencies, they maintain that the numbers are correct and that there has been a sharp decline in stubble-burning incidents. Based on the available data, there is indeed a sharp decline, particularly in the incidents detected during satellite overpasses. however, until we have additional information from field surveys, it is difficult to comment conclusively.”

Ajay Vir Jakhar, chairman of the Bharat Krishak Samaj, a non-partisan farmer organisation working on farmer prosperity and building healthy, sustainable, inclusive and equitable food systems, said that his interactions with cross section of farmers from Punjab and other states show that there has been a substantial reduction in stubble burning this year as more machines are being deployed even as penalties are being levied for burning.

At the same time, it is also true that farmers have learnt to time stubble burning according to satellite overpasses to avoid detection.