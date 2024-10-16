Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Ahead of Diwali, Union Cabinet raises MSP for Rabi crops to support farmers

Ahead of Diwali, Union Cabinet raises MSP for Rabi crops to support farmers

Representative Picture

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

In a pre-Diwali boost for farmers, the Central Government on Wednesday (October 16) announced an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for key rabi crops for the 2025-26 marketing season. The new MSP rates aim to ensure farmers receive a fair value for their harvests.

During the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MSP for wheat was raised by Rs 150 per quintal, moving from Rs 2,275 to Rs 2,425. Mustard saw an increase of Rs 300 per quintal, bringing its MSP to Rs 5,950, while the MSP for gram rose by Rs 210 to Rs 5,650 per quintal.

The highest MSP hike was given to Rapeseed and Mustard, with a rise of Rs 300 per quintal (from Rs 5,650 to Rs 5,950), followed by Lentil (Masur), which saw an increase of Rs 275 per quintal (from Rs 6,425 to Rs 6,700).

For gram, wheat, safflower, and barley, the MSPs increased by Rs 210 per quintal (from Rs 5,440 to Rs 5,650), Rs 150 per quintal, Rs 140 per quintal, and Rs 130 per quintal, respectively.

"The biggest factor is that the price should be at least 50 pc above the cost, on that basis, the cost of six Rabi crops has been decided on the basis of projections of CACP (Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices)," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The MSP acts as a safety net for farmers, ensuring they are shielded from abrupt price drops. It plays a crucial role in maintaining food security and serves as a reference for market price discovery. By providing financial stability, the system encourages better agricultural production.

The government has increased the MSP for rabi crops for the 2025-26 marketing season to ensure farmers receive adequate returns for their produce.

Here's a look at the revised MSP of the crops:

Wheat - Rs 2425 from Rs 2275

Barley - Rs 1980 from Rs 1850

Gram - Rs 5650 from Rs 5440

Lentil - Rs 6700 from 6425

Rapeseed/ mustard - Rs 5950 from Rs 5650

Safflower - Rs 5940 from Rs 5800

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

