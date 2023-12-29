Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt has strictly no plans to put MEP on all agri commodities: Comm Min

Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal said that there is no such intention of the government to look into exports of all agri products

An inter-ministerial committee, which looks into MEP on onion, has recently decided on basmati rice.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 8:24 PM IST

The government on Friday said there are "strictly" no plans to impose the minimum export price (MEP) on all agricultural products.
Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal said that there is no such intention of the government to look into exports of all agri products.
"Just want to clarify that the government has no intention to put in MEP on all agri products or review all agri products from the export perspective. There is no such decision. The government has strictly no such plans," he told reporters here.
An inter-ministerial committee, which looks into MEP on onion, has recently decided on basmati rice.
He said that the committee getting a wider mandate does not mean that "the committee is there to look into each agri product and start recommending MEP for that".
He informed that despite banning exports of non-basmati white rice, India has allocated 13 lakh tonnes of rice for exports to over 14 countries for their food security issues.

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 8:24 PM IST

