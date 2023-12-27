Large number of farmers benefited from purchase of Shree Anna at MSP: Yogi

A large number of farmers have benefited from the purchase of Shree Anna (coarse grains) at minimum support price (MSP), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said after reviewing the food grain procurement and distribution system in the state.

"So far this year, more than Rs 646 crore has been paid by purchasing 2.92 lakh metric tonnes of millet from more than 55 thousand farmers. Similarly, 4,382 metric tonnes of maize have been purchased from 891 farmers and 11,462 metric tonnes of jowar have been purchased from 2344 farmers and payment has been made as per MSP. The positive response from farmers toward Shree Anna production is expected to yield even better results in the coming years," he said on Tuesday.

CM Yogi further noted that the efforts directed towards ensuring the easy availability of ration to every eligible family in the state with complete transparency have yielded positive results.

"The state government has taken a significant step by incorporating an electronic weighing scale with the e-POS machine to guarantee accurate weight. This should be implemented effectively immediately. Ration distribution should occur promptly following biometric verification in the e-POS machine. It is essential to create awareness among beneficiaries regarding this process. In the event of any irregularities committed by Kotedar or any other personnel, strict action should be taken against such individuals," he added.

He also emphasised that route charts must be prepared for all development blocks in the state for the doorstep delivery of ration, taking into account the geographical location of the ration shops.

"Necessary arrangements for small and large vehicles should be made based on the actual need. The new contract for vehicle GPS systems should be made in accordance with single-stage delivery," Yogi said.