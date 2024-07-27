Business Standard
Govt likely to decide on increasing sugar MSP in coming days: Food secy

Industry bodies, including National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF), have urged the government to raise the MSP to at least Rs 42 per kg to help mills sustain operations amid rising

MSP of sugar has remained unchanged at Rs 31 per kg since 2019, despite annual hikes in the fair and remunerative price (FRP) paid to sugarcane farmers | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

The government is likely to take a decision on increasing the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar within the next few days, Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Saturday.
Speaking on the sidelines of a conference organised by All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), Chopra said, "We are discussing the MSP (proposal). In the coming days, we will hopefully take a call."

MSP of sugar has remained unchanged at Rs 31 per kg since 2019, despite annual hikes in the fair and remunerative price (FRP) paid to sugarcane farmers.
Industry bodies, including National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF), have urged the government to raise the MSP to at least Rs 42 per kg to help mills sustain operations amid rising production costs.
Chopra noted that sugar production for the 2024-25 season (October-September) looks promising, with the area sown to sugarcane increasing to 58 lakh hectare so far from 57 lakh hectare during the same period last year.
For the 2023-24 season, sugar production is estimated at 32 million tonne, lower than 32.8 million tonne in the previous season, but sufficient to meet the domestic demand of 27 million tonne.
Earlier, addressing the event, the food secretary also mentioned that the agriculture ministry is conducting research to evaluate water requirements for ethanol production from various feedstocks, with preliminary findings suggesting that ethanol from sugarcane may require less water than ethanol from maize and rice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

