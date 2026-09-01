The announcement, which came just less than three months after the Centre banned sugar exports (after first permitting an additional export of 0.5 million tonnes), exposed the fickle nature of overall agriculture trade in India, raising questions about the accuracy of the production, consumption, and demand estimates.

The government claims the production drop was not anticipated because the sugarcane crop was impacted by diseases like red rot and stem borer, besides being exposed to prolonged waterlogging in some parts during the growth stage.

Consider sugar: within a single marketing year of 2025-26 (October to September), the Centre first permitted exports of 1.5 MT, then topped it up with another 0.5 MT, but weeks later banned exports until September. And on August 20, it allowed the import of 1 MT of raw sugar.

Year after year, a similar pattern of trade confusion can be seen in the case of wheat, rice, onions, or even pulses. Sudden decisions to allow imports or permit exports at the slightest rise in prices have been a pain point for India’s farm sector for decades.

All governments, past and present, have attempted multiple times to devise a separate policy to boost India’s export target to over $60 billion with a clear roadmap for a predictable import and export regime, doing away with arbitrary curbs. None has succeeded yet.

In the meantime, the on-again, off-again policy on exports and imports, driven purely by domestic price considerations, not only harms growers but also leads to permanent loss of valuable export markets.

Bangladesh's market for Indian onions is a prime example of a market that has been permanently dented due to India's see-sawing policy on exports and imports.

Once upon a time, Bangladesh accounted for almost half of India’s annual onion exports of 1-2 MT. But due to repeated bans on exports and other curbs, the volumes have now dwindled to a trickle as Bangladesh has moved to more lucrative suppliers like Pakistan and China. It has also started growing its own onions in an effort to reduce reliance on an unreliable partner like India, traders said.

The same happens for wheat and sometimes even rice. In the case of rice, India’s ban on exports did not lead to a dramatic or drastic shift in buyers, though it did lead to a shortage in global markets for some time.

Consider this: between May 2022 and August 2026, the Central government changed the export policy on wheat and wheat products as many as 14 times, while that on rice from September 2022 to March 2025 was changed nine times.

For sugar, trade orders from the same period until the import order of August 2026 were changed seven times and for onions, the policy was altered around six times.

Clearly, when it comes to trade in agriculture and allied products, the Central government is much more cautious than with any other item.

Some experts, such as Ashok Gulati, eminent agriculture economist and Infosys Chair Professor for Agriculture at the India Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier), have questioned the timing of the import decision. Their argument is that since the government knew sugar production was falling short of consumption as early as March, there was no point in waiting until August to announce the import.

The decision to allow imports just ahead of the 2026-27 sugarcane crushing season, which starts in October 2026 also carried the risk of pulling down mill-gate prices, which in turn could harm millers' ability to pay sugarcane farmers on time for the next crop.

Some traders believe that ex-mill prices around Rs 50 per kg would be positive for sugar factories as the production cost is estimated at around Rs 42-43 per kg.

“Any drop below these levels would start hurting the millers as their margins will get squeezed,” a senior industry official remarked.