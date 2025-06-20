Friday, June 20, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's parboiled, raw rice exports dip for 4th month in a row in May

The dip in export has come despite India lifting almost all the restrictions on overseas shipments from September 2024

The dip in non basmati rice exports come amid concerns over Israel-Iran conflict impacting basmati rice exports as well

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

India’s exports of parboiled rice and raw rice, the two major components in non-basmati rice exports, have dropped for the fourth month running in May 2025 due to tepid demand from African nations who have cut down on purchases due to surplus stocks.
 
The dip in export has come despite India lifting almost all the restrictions on overseas shipments from September 2024.
 
The dip in non basmati rice exports come amid concerns over Israel-Iran conflict impacting basmati rice exports as well.
 
According to a CRISIL report, Iran and Israel accounted for almost 14 per cent of India’s basmati rice exports
