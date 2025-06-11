Upcoming kharif crop area estimates to be fully based on satellite data

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The agriculture ministry began testing satellite-based data for estimating crop area in 2024

Shiva Rajora Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

The first advance estimates for kharif acreage this year, likely to be released in September, will be based on satellite data, eliminating the traditional manual ‘girdawari’ system for calculating crop area, sources told Business Standard.
 
“In our pilot studies, the results have shown accuracy in the range of 93–95 per cent, which is considerably higher than the manual method. Starting September, we will release fully digital acreage data for kharif crops,” the sources said.
 
The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare is working to improve crop area estimation by fully digitising the process across all districts using satellite-based data. Under
