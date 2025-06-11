Naidu eyes AP as green energy hub with ₹14 trn investment pipeline

Andhra Pradesh attracted investments to the tune of ₹14 trillion in the last one year since Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took charge, aligning with his vision to make the state an industrial hub, with special focus on green energy.
Out of the ₹14 trillion investments, projects around ₹9.2 trillion have been cleared. They have either got land allotted by the government, which completes one year on Thursday, or received government incentives.
The major investors include NTPC Green Energy (₹1.85 trillion), ArcelorMittal Nippon India (₹1.35 trillion), Indosol Solar (₹1.29 trillion), NHPC (₹1 trillion), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (₹96,862 crore), and Reliance Industries (₹65,000 crore), among others.
“The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) cleared projects worth ₹9.2 trillion with employment opportunities for 570,000 people since July 2024,” said a government source tracking the development.
Driven by an attractive Integrated Clean Energy Policy launched in October 2024, which fast-tracked clearances and lined up fresh sops, the state also grabbed a considerable share of the country's renewable energy investments in the last one year.
In renewables too, major committed investments are coming from Tata Power (₹49,000 crore), multiple projects by NTPC Green (₹2.08 trillion), Vedanta's Serentica (₹50,000 crore), SAEL Industries (₹6,000 crore), and Brookfield (₹50,000 crore), among others.
Green energy major ReNew Power is also set to come up with a ₹22,000-crore renewable project at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, which is going to be the largest renewable energy (RE) complex in India. The complex will manufacture around 2.5 gigawatts (Gw) of RE power and a battery energy storage system (BESS) of 1 gigawatt hour (Gwh), in two phases.
According to a Central Electricity Authority (CEA) roadmap, of the target of 500 Gw generation capacity from non-fossil fuel resources by 2030, 86 Gw of RE potential is in South India. Out of this 86 Gw, around 51 Gw has been identified in Andhra Pradesh (Anantapur – 20 Gw, Kurnool – 23 Gw, and Kadapa – 8 Gw). The policy in October mainly targeted large-scale promotion of RE, pumped storage power (PSP), green hydrogen, and its derivatives through the optimum utilisation of available resources.