Farmers in Maharashtra to receive compensation after unseasonal rain damage

Farmers in Maharashtra to receive compensation after unseasonal rain damage

Damage reports being assessed, relief will cover crop, property, and livestock losses, says revenue minister

farmers, wheat

During a visit to Amravati, the minister reviewed the situation and instructed divisional commissioners and district collectors to treat the compensation process as a top priority. | File Photo: Bloomberg

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

Farmers whose crops and properties were affected by unseasonal rains and storms in Maharashtra in April and May will be compensated once a damage assessment exercise is completed, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Friday.
 
The unexpected weather events over the two months caused serious losses to farmers in several parts of the state, including Amravati district in the Vidarbha region. “We will provide immediate compensation to farmers. I have asked officials to complete a damage assessment exercise and submit a report at the earliest,” said Bawankule, who also serves as guardian minister for Amravati.
 
Officials have been directed to carry out immediate panchnamas (damage assessments) and send proposals to the state secretariat in Mumbai. “We will expedite the process of fund allocation, and compensation will be disbursed to farmers without delay,” he assured.
 

Rapid administrative action

During a visit to Amravati, the minister reviewed the situation and instructed divisional commissioners and district collectors to treat the compensation process as a top priority. “Timely support is critical. I have instructed the administration to act swiftly to ensure that the affected farmers receive relief,” he said.
 
According to preliminary data, the April rains affected 1,174 villages and damaged around 794 hectares of banana, orange, papaya, onion, and wheat crops. Losses from this period are estimated at ₹2.83 crore.

In May, the damage extended to 325 villages, impacting crops across 13,639 hectares. These included moong, sesame, banana, orange, papaya, onion, jowar, and lemon.

Loss of life and property

The unseasonal storms also caused devastation beyond crops. In May, three people died due to lightning strikes. In April, 18 houses sustained partial damage, and one was completely destroyed.
 
May saw even greater property losses, with 741 houses and several livestock shelters damaged. “The process of distributing ex-gratia aid to the families of the deceased and livestock assistance to the animal owners was underway,” said Bawankule.
 
He also reported that 29 small and 12 large animals perished during the May storms.
 
Efforts are ongoing to ensure that all affected individuals — whether farmers, homeowners, or livestock owners — receive the support they are entitled to. The government is aiming to process all compensation and assistance requests without unnecessary delays.

Topics : Maharashtra Rainfall farmers crop loss

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

