Monday, November 17, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / MCA finalises cabinet note on Companies Amendment Bill, eyes winter session

MCA finalises cabinet note on Companies Amendment Bill, eyes winter session

MCA finalises cabinet note; Bill to streamline rules, permit multi-disciplinary firms and widen NFRA's powers

India Inc, corporates, Indian CEOS, BOARD MEETING
premium

The Bill is also expected to ease provisions related to setting up a domestic multidisciplinary practices firm by allowing varied professionals to be part of the firm. (Illustration: Ajaya mohanty)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has finalised the Cabinet note for the Companies Amendment Bill, which is expected to be introduced in the winter session of the Parliament, official sources said.
 
The focus of the amendment bill, sources said, was on bringing about ease of doing business, decriminalisation and clarifications.
 
The bill is also expected to ease provision related to setting up of a domestic multidisciplinary practices firm by allowing varied professionals to be part of the firm.
 
The committee on the creation of an Indian version of the Big Four, led by MCA secretary Dipti Gaur Mukherjee, is discussing
Topics : Industry News Ministry of Corporate Affairs Companies Act Companies Amendment Bill
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon