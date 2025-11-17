MCA finalises cabinet note on Companies Amendment Bill, eyes winter session

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has finalised the Cabinet note for the Companies Amendment Bill, which is expected to be introduced in the winter session of the Parliament, official sources said.

The focus of the amendment bill, sources said, was on bringing about ease of doing business, decriminalisation and clarifications.

The bill is also expected to ease provision related to setting up of a domestic multidisciplinary practices firm by allowing varied professionals to be part of the firm.

The committee on the creation of an Indian version of the Big Four, led by MCA secretary Dipti Gaur Mukherjee, is discussing