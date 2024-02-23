Sensex (    %)
                        
Share of crop income dips for agriculture households, shows data

The Central government's three-member panel of senior ministers have offered them a proposal of guaranteed purchase of five crops at the MSP to break the imbroglio

Agriculture Minister wants cheaper credit, not loan waivers

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thousands of farmers are protesting along the Punjab-Haryana border over their demand for legalising the minimum support price. The Centre’s three-member panel had offered them a proposal of guaranteed purchase of five crops at MSP to break the imbroglio.

However, the farmers rejected it. Data shows how crop cultivation has seen the slowest rise in an average monthly income of agriculture households between 2013 and 2019.

Share of Crops income dips in agricultural households


The share of crops has come down in the monthly incomes of agriculture households while that of wages has gone up. In the same period, indebtedness has remained almost constant.
First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

