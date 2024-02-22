Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt hopeful of resolving farmers' concerns before wheat procurement season

Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra also said that wheat crop is in good condition and procurement may commence early depending on arrivals in growing states

wheat

At a briefing here, he also said that wheat crop is in good condition and procurement may commence early depending on arrivals in growing states

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is hopeful of a resolution on the farmers' protest much before the commencement of the wheat procurement season from March, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday.

Chopra, in a media briefing, said the government is willing for further talks and address the concerns of the protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana borders.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The government had given an offer to the farmer leaders considering their concerns like lowering of water table and soil quality. However, they have rejected the proposal, he said.

"As told by the agriculture minister, we are willing for further talks. We are happy to talk to them. Probably, we were not able to communicate the full intent. I think constant communication will help resolve the communication gap," Chopra said.

Farmers have been protesting at Punjab-Haryana borders, raising various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

The government has said it is ready for talks with the protesting farmers.

There was no breakthrough in four rounds of talks that were held between the government, represented by three Union ministers, and the protesting farmers.

On Wednesday, farmers' leaders decided to put their 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Asked if the wheat procurement will be affected due to the ongoing protest, Chopra said: "I am hopeful that the issues will be resolved much in advance of the start of the wheat procurement season. I don't think it will have any impact." He also said that the wheat crop is in good condition and if the current weather continues for next 10-15 days the government expects a bumper crop in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June).

"Wheat crop is very good. Fortunately, there has been no premature warming of the weather. Hopefully if this continues for 10-15 days more, we can expect a bumper crop," he said.

Also Read

Farmers' protest in Delhi: Gates of 9 metro stations shut; full list here

Farmers' protest highlights: CrPC 144 in Noida on Feb 16 for Bharat Bandh

Highlights of the day: Farmers say won't march to Delhi for 2 days

Farmers' protest highlights: Mahapanchayat to discuss atrocities on farmers

LIVE: Will take out tractor marches across highways on Feb 26, says Tikait

Farm community gives a mixed response to increase in FRP of sugarcane

Premature move on monetary policy could hurt inflation efforts: RBI Guv

'Why name lions Akbar, Sita?': Calcutta HC asks Bengal to rename big cats

'US working to further reduce visitor visa wait time for Indians'

One foreigner dead, another missing in Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg avalanche


The agriculture ministry has pegged wheat production at record 114 million tonne for 2023-24 crop year, as against 107.7 million tonne in 2022-23 crop year.

On wheat procurement, the secretary said after discussion with several states, it has been decided to allow wheat procurement in the first fortnight of March coinciding with the arrivals in the market.

In some areas, wheat hits the market early but is not procured due to the condition that the procurement will start from April 1.

"We are missing those 15-20 days of initial days of arrivals in the market (on) which we have now given freedom to the states. Most states will start procurement from March 1-15. UP has said it intends to start procurement from March 1," he said.

The government is also trying to ensure more procurement centres are opened so that farmers need not travel long distances to sell their produce. The government will also ensure farmers get payment in 48 hours, he added.

The Centre will fix the wheat procurement target on February 28 in a meeting with the state food secretaries.

Last year, the government had procured 26.2 million tonne of wheat at MSP. 

Topics : wheat procurement UP wheat procurement farmers issues Farmers March

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon