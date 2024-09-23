Tea garden workers in north Bengal's Dooars, Terai to get 16% bonus

Tea garden workers in north Bengal's Dooars and Terai regions will receive a 16 per cent bonus for the 2023-24 financial year, an industry body said on Monday. The Tea Association of India, in a statement, said that the industry-wide bonus agreement was reached after due deliberations between trade union representatives and members of the Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA), which represents employers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp TAI said that the industry has been passing through a severe financial crisis for a prolonged period. In the previous 2022-23 fiscal, the tea industry in north Bengal had settled for a bonus payout of 19 per cent.

According to TAI, the economic sustainability of tea gardens in north Bengal is in "jeopardy".

The adverse weather conditions have affected the health of bushes, leading to a considerable drop in production during the year.

The crop of the first and second flush, which produce the best quality tea, has suffered a loss, affecting cash flow of the gardens, TAI said.

"Despite the challenges, the managements have decided to make some compensatory payments in addition to the Bonus Act of 1965 for the sake of industrial peace and harmony. A figure of 16 per cent was agreed upon.