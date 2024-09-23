Business Standard
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Tea garden workers in north Bengal's Dooars, Terai to get 16% bonus

Tea garden workers in north Bengal's Dooars, Terai to get 16% bonus

In the previous 2022-23 fiscal, the tea industry in north Bengal had settled for a bonus payout of 19 per cent

Tea planters in the Dooars region Photo: ISHITA AYAN DUTT

Tea planters in the Dooars region | Photo: ISHITA AYAN DUTT

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tea garden workers in north Bengal's Dooars and Terai regions will receive a 16 per cent bonus for the 2023-24 financial year, an industry body said on Monday.
The Tea Association of India, in a statement, said that the industry-wide bonus agreement was reached after due deliberations between trade union representatives and members of the Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA), which represents employers.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
TAI said that the industry has been passing through a severe financial crisis for a prolonged period.
In the previous 2022-23 fiscal, the tea industry in north Bengal had settled for a bonus payout of 19 per cent.
 
According to TAI, the economic sustainability of tea gardens in north Bengal is in "jeopardy".
The adverse weather conditions have affected the health of bushes, leading to a considerable drop in production during the year.

More From This Section

Tea, Chai

Climate-smart tea seed introduced to counter high-temperature impacts

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

ICAR should focus on converting waste to wealth, urges Prez Murmu

food grains crop agriculture

Centre drops private participation in grain procurement from PM-AASHA

Union Budget, Budget 2024, agriculture, farming, farmers

Export bans to subsidies: WTO nations inquire about India's agri policies

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Subsidy on P&K fertilisers to raise farmers' income: Agri Minister Chouhan

The crop of the first and second flush, which produce the best quality tea, has suffered a loss, affecting cash flow of the gardens, TAI said.
"Despite the challenges, the managements have decided to make some compensatory payments in addition to the Bonus Act of 1965 for the sake of industrial peace and harmony. A figure of 16 per cent was agreed upon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tea, tea leaves

Tea industry seeks higher Rodtep rates to make exports competitive overseas

Tea, tea leaves

Tea prices soar as heatwaves, floods slash output in key producing regions

PremiumTea, tea leaves

Erratic rainfall brews challenges for North India tea output, prices up

Tea, tea leaves

North Indian tea output may be hit by 60 million kgs till June: TAI

International Tea Day

International Tea Day 2024: Date, history, importance, and quotes

Topics : Tea industry tea garden West Bengal Tea plantation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon