Home / Industry / Agriculture / Vegetarian thali costs decline by 3% in March amid falling tomato prices

Vegetarian thali costs decline by 3% in March amid falling tomato prices

Vegetable prices remained subdued in March, with those of onion, potato and tomato declining month-on-month due to fresh arrivals

Harsh Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

The cost of preparing a home-cooked thali saw a decline in March, with the price of a vegetarian thali dropping by 3 per cent year-on-year, while the cost of a non-vegetarian thali remained stable. The change reflects a significant dip in vegetable prices, especially tomatoes, which contributed to the overall reduction, according to Crisil Intelligence.
 
“Vegetable prices remained subdued in March, with those of onion, potato and tomato declining month-on-month due to fresh arrivals. However, we expect prices to bottom out and start picking up in April, as witnessed last year in the case of potato and tomato. Onion prices are likely to be supported by strong export momentum, while potato prices are expected to trend upward as cold storage stocks enter the market. Tomato prices, too, are expected to see a moderate increase due to lower rabi arrivals,” said Pushan Sharma, director-research, Crisil Intelligence.
   
The cost of a vegetarian thali fell primarily due to a 34 per cent drop in tomato prices, which went down to Rs 21/kg in March 2025, from Rs 32/kg in March 2024. Despite this, the 2 per cent, 6 per cent and 19 per cent increase in potato, onion and vegetable oil prices, respectively, helped offset further reductions.
 
The non-vegetarian thali’s cost remained flat due to a 2 per cent increase in broiler prices, making up about 50 per cent of the cost. While the sharp drop in tomato prices helped prevent a hike, rising prices of other ingredients offset the decline.
 
On a month-to-month basis, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thali costs saw declines of 2 per cent and approximately 5 per cent, respectively, in March 2025.

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

