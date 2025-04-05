Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Shivraj Chouhan urges Dallewal to end hunger strike, reaffirms May 4 talks

Shivraj Chouhan urges Dallewal to end hunger strike, reaffirms May 4 talks

Chouhan and Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi have held several rounds of talks with representatives of the protesting farmers in Chandigarh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Chouhan's appeal comes days after Dallewal, the convener of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), clarified that he has not ended his hunger strike. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday appealed to farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to end his hunger strike, saying that Union ministers will meet representatives of farmers' organisations for talks on May 4 as previously scheduled.

In a post on X, Chouhan said, "The ongoing dialogue between the representatives of the Government of India and the representatives of farmers' organizations regarding their demands is continuing. Farmer leader Shri Jagjit Singh Dallewal has now returned from hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery. We also request him to end his hunger strike and we will meet with the representatives of the farmers' organizations for talks at 11 am on May 4 as per the already decided date."  Chouhan's appeal comes days after Dallewal, the convener of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), clarified that he has not ended his hunger strike, which has now continued for 139 days.

 

Dallewal has been fasting to press for farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Last week, the Supreme Court described Dallewal as a "genuine leader without a political agenda" after he consumed water following the release of farmer leaders detained by Punjab police during a March 19 crackdown.

Chouhan and Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi have held several rounds of talks with representatives of the protesting farmers in Chandigarh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rice, Rice exports

Indian exporters adopt wait-and-watch approach to 27% US tariff on rice

sugarcane farmers

UP sugarcane department aims for Rs 1.41 trillion contribution to FY26

rice

India exported 19.86 million tonnes rice till Mar 25 of FY25: Govt tells RS

PremiumThe oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials

Sugar production levels under a spotlight as crushing season nears end

Sugar

Indian mills produced 24.8 MT of sugar so far in 2024-25 season: Report

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Farmers protests farmers issues

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon