Auto industry posts record Q1 sales; festive demand seen lifting growth

Passenger vehicle sales rose 25.9 per cent year on year to 1.27 million units in the April–June quarter. Utility vehicles continued to dominate the segment, accounting for about 68 per cent of total passenger vehicle sales after growing 28.6 per cent during the quarter, while passenger car sales increased 21.3 per cent.

Two-wheeler sales grew 20.3 per cent to 5.63 million units, with scooters significantly outpacing motorcycles. Scooter sales rose 30.8 per cent during the quarter, compared with 14 per cent growth in motorcycles, helped by sustained demand following the GST reduction.

Commercial vehicle sales rose 18.3 per cent to 264,831 units, aided by replacement demand and higher activity in the mining and cement sectors. Within the segment, goods carriers outperformed passenger carriers, underpinning the overall growth.

Three-wheeler sales climbed 29.7 per cent to 214,339 units, driven by growth in both passenger and goods carriers. SIAM said increasing economic activity in urban areas and easier availability of finance also supported demand during the quarter.

Exports also emerged as a key growth driver during the quarter, with all major vehicle segments recording their highest-ever first-quarter overseas shipments. Passenger vehicle exports rose 8.8 per cent, while two-wheeler exports grew 36.6 per cent, commercial vehicle exports increased 43.3 per cent and three-wheeler exports surged 57.7 per cent. SIAM attributed the growth to healthy demand from Latin America, Africa and South Asia, alongside improving demand from Europe and Japan for passenger vehicles and stronger pick-up truck demand from South-East Asia.

"The strong performance across segments in Q1 of 2026–27, despite headwinds arising from disruptions in West Asia, can be attributed to supportive domestic demand, aided by lower GST rates, softer financing costs, low base effect and the introduction of new models. While overall consumer sentiment and demand remain steady at present, the industry continues to closely monitor geopolitical developments and the progress of the monsoon," SIAM President Shailesh Chandra said.

SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said all vehicle segments recorded high double-digit growth over the corresponding quarter last year, with passenger vehicle sales reaching 1.27 million units and commercial vehicle sales crossing 265,000 units during the period.