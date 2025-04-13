Auto launches may jump-start Q4FY25 revenue, but margins could stall

Automotive (auto) companies are expected to post a 5–8 per cent improvement in revenue during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024-25 (FY25), aided by new launches, early-year momentum in January, and festivals such as Gudi Padwa and Holi.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) growth is estimated at 4–8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to several brokerages. This is being driven by positive operating leverage and a richer product mix. However, margins are expected to remain under pressure, impacted by rising input costs, higher discounting, increased advertising spends, and negative operating leverage — though partially offset by price