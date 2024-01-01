Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Auto major Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up 45% at 233,346 units in 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday reported a 46% growth in wholesales at 233,346 units in 2023

Toyota logo, Toyota Motor

Photo: X @ToyotaMotorCorp

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday reported a 46 per cent growth in wholesales at 2,33,346 units in 2023.
The company's wholesales stood at 1,60,364 units a year ago.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Domestic sales accounted for 2,21,356 units in 2023 as compared to 1,60,364 units in 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.
Exports in 2023 were at 11,984 units, it added.
"(The) growth of 46 per cent as compared to last CY (calendar year) came from across the product portfolio. The consistent month-on-month performance, coupled with a year-round upward trend, indicates a growing customer interest in all our line-up of cars," TKM Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said.
In December 2023, TKM said it sold 22,867 units, a growth of 119 per cent over 10,421 units sold in December 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Toyota launches Innova Hycross GX Limited edition, costs Rs 20 lakh

Toyota introduces Rumion, looks to bolster presence in MPV segment

Toyota records highest-ever monthly sales at 22,910 units in August

Toyota Kirloskar Motor hikes vehicle prices by 1% due to rise in input cost

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 66% jump in sales in October to 21,879 units

Maruti Suzuki's total sales dip in December; exports in 2023 all-time-high

M&M December sales: Domestic SUVs sales up 24% Y-o-Y on strong demand

MG Motor India posts 18% growth in retail sales at 56,902 units in 2023

Bajaj Auto logs 16% Y-o-Y boost in Dec sales on high domestic demand

Delhi govt to extend its electric vehicle policy for another three months

Topics : Toyota Motor Toyota Motor Corp Toyota Fortuner Toyota Kirloskar Motor Auto sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon