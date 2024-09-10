Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Beyond the road: The rising cybersecurity challenge for electric vehicles

Beyond the road: The rising cybersecurity challenge for electric vehicles

While these companies are taking steps to enhance cybersecurity, the growing complexity of E2Ws and the evolving threat landscape make it challenging to guarantee complete immunity from attacks

electric scooter
Premium

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the electric two-wheeler (E2W) market continues to gain momentum, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the critical aspect of cybersecurity. With the potential for hackers to gain unauthorised access to vehicles and sensitive data, companies like Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Kabira Mobility, and GT Force are taking steps to safeguard their products and customer information.

Ather Energy, in its recent Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), highlighted the potential risks associated with cybersecurity breaches. The company acknowledged the possibility of unauthorised access to its systems, which could lead to significant consequences, including legal claims, brand damage, and disruptions

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon