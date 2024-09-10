Beyond the road: The rising cybersecurity challenge for electric vehicles

As the electric two-wheeler (E2W) market continues to gain momentum, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the critical aspect of cybersecurity. With the potential for hackers to gain unauthorised access to vehicles and sensitive data, companies like Ather Energy, Ola Electric, Kabira Mobility, and GT Force are taking steps to safeguard their products and customer information.

Ather Energy, in its recent Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), highlighted the potential risks associated with cybersecurity breaches. The company acknowledged the possibility of unauthorised access to its systems, which could lead to significant consequences, including legal claims, brand damage, and disruptions