Friday, January 02, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / BYD India increases price of its SUV SEALION 7 premium variant by ₹50K

BYD India increases price of its SUV SEALION 7 premium variant by ₹50K

The BYD SEALION 7 Premium variant will now cost ₹49.4 lakh, up from ₹48.9 lakh (ex-showroom) previously

Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles at BYD India (left) and Srirang Joshi, Head of Sales at BYD India (right) at the unveiling of Sealion 7 at Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Saturday.

Since its launch, the BYD SEALION 7 has sold over 2,300 units across India, reinforcing the growing acceptance and demand for premium electric SUVs in the market

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD on Friday announced an increase in price of the premium variant of its SUV, SEALION 7, in India by ₹50,000, citing evolving cost dynamics.

The price hike is effective from January 1, 2026, and all new bookings will be made at the revised prices henceforth, BYD India said in a statement.

The BYD SEALION 7 Premium variant will now cost ₹49.4 lakh, up from ₹48.9 lakh (ex-showroom) previously, it added.

The company, however, said the price of the BYD SEALION 7 Performance variant will remain unchanged at ₹54.9 lakh.

"The updated pricing reflects the evolving cost dynamics while continuing to offer customers a compelling premium electric SUV proposition," BYD India Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business, Rajeev Chauhan, said.

 

Since its launch, the BYD SEALION 7 has sold over 2,300 units across India, reinforcing the growing acceptance and demand for premium electric SUVs in the market, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Fastag

New FASTag norms to come into effect from Feb 1: Here's what changes

Fastag

New FASTag norms to come into effect from Feb 1: Here's what changes

Fastag

New FASTag norms to come into effect from Feb 1: Here's what changes

Fastag

New FASTag norms to come into effect from Feb 1: Here's what changes

Fastag

New FASTag norms to come into effect from Feb 1: Here's what changes

Topics : Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India Electric SUVs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026ITC Stock PriceUpcoming IPOs in 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateHappy New 2026 WishesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon