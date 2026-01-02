BYD India increases price of its SUV SEALION 7 premium variant by ₹50K

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD on Friday announced an increase in price of the premium variant of its SUV, SEALION 7, in India by ₹50,000, citing evolving cost dynamics.
The price hike is effective from January 1, 2026, and all new bookings will be made at the revised prices henceforth, BYD India said in a statement.
The BYD SEALION 7 Premium variant will now cost ₹49.4 lakh, up from ₹48.9 lakh (ex-showroom) previously, it added.
The company, however, said the price of the BYD SEALION 7 Performance variant will remain unchanged at ₹54.9 lakh.
"The updated pricing reflects the evolving cost dynamics while continuing to offer customers a compelling premium electric SUV proposition," BYD India Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business, Rajeev Chauhan, said.
Since its launch, the BYD SEALION 7 has sold over 2,300 units across India, reinforcing the growing acceptance and demand for premium electric SUVs in the market, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)