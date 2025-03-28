Friday, March 28, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / BYD plans EV unit with MEIL in Telangana; gets Centre 'nod' for the project

BYD plans EV unit with MEIL in Telangana; gets Centre 'nod' for the project

Location likely to be Shabad near Hyderabad; battery project also under consideration

electric vehicle ev
Premium

Interestingly, both BYD and Megha Engineering approached the Union government for clearance for a $1 billion EV manufacturing unit in 2023, but it was rejected

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian market seems to be the latest hotspot for global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. Amid talks between Tesla and various states, Chinese major BYD (Build Your Dreams) is likely to set up an EV manufacturing and battery unit around 60 kilometres away from Hyderabad, in Rangareddy district of Telangana. The company is expected to rope in Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) as its local partner for this project, with the local player being the major shareholder in the venture.
 
The global major has already held talks with the central government to get clearances in this regard and
Topics : Electric Vehicles Telangana EV market

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon