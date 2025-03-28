BYD plans EV unit with MEIL in Telangana; gets Centre 'nod' for the project

The Indian market seems to be the latest hotspot for global electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. Amid talks between Tesla and various states, Chinese major BYD (Build Your Dreams) is likely to set up an EV manufacturing and battery unit around 60 kilometres away from Hyderabad, in Rangareddy district of Telangana. The company is expected to rope in Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) as its local partner for this project, with the local player being the major shareholder in the venture.

The global major has already held talks with the central government to get clearances in this regard and