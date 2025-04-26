Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 12:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Centre plans to procure 14,028 electric buses in multiple tranches

Centre plans to procure 14,028 electric buses in multiple tranches

The Centre has received a demand of 15,400 e-buses from four states (Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka and Delhi,) of total 7, including around 2,500 from Delhi

Representative Image

Puja Das New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 12:17 AM IST

The Centre is planning to procure the 14,028 electric buses (e-buses) it had promised to buy for states to electrify public transport in multiple tranches instead of doing it at one go because some states are yet to send in requirements, according to a senior government official.
 
The procurement is part of the heavy industries ministry’s plan to spend around 40 per cent of the ₹10,900 crore PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme for electric public transport. The ministry had allocated ₹4,391 crore to buy 14,028 e-buses for states at a subsidised price by the
