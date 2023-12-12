Challenges in e-bus adoption: Market share slips amidst EV industry success

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is experiencing a boom in sales this year, crossing the one-million mark in just the first nine months of 2023.



But larger e-mobility penetration, which is public transport, has lagged behind for EVs. The share of e-buses within the overall bus market segment decreased to 2.8 per cent in 2023, as of December 10, from 4.1 per cent in 2022, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan Dashboard data.

Industry experts attribute the decline to delays in bus supply by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the lack of state government efforts in enforcing timely procurement.

“The primary cause of the low penetration is delayed delivery of buses by OEMs. This stems