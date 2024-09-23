Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Delhi to organise 'e-vehicle parade' in October to boost usage, sales

Delhi to organise 'e-vehicle parade' in October to boost usage, sales

Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who recently resumed his role following the formation of a new cabinet, emphasised that the government's focus in the coming months will be on combating air pollution

EV, Electric Car

Electric vehicle | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi's environment department will organise an 'e-vehicle parade' at Rajghat in early October, aimed at encouraging the purchase and use of electric vehicles (EVs) in the city.
Officials anticipate that over 500 EVs will participate in this event, with a registration link for interested owners to be announced shortly.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A senior official from the environment department said that a tender has been issued for the event, which is expected to cost around Rs 5.76 lakh. Bids will be accepted until September 30, and the parade will be conducted within five days of awarding the tender.
 
"The primary objective is to promote EV usage in Delhi and raise awareness about their benefits. We encourage as many EV owners as possible to join the parade," an official said.
"Transitioning to electric vehicles will contribute to reducing vehicular pollution in the capital," the official stated.
Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who recently resumed his role following the formation of a new cabinet, emphasised that the government's focus in the coming months will be on combating air pollution.

More From This Section

G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director of myTVS

myTVS launches Mobility-as-a-Service for last-mile EV fleet operators

mercedes

Mercedes-Benz to accelerate autonomous driving on German motorways

Audi, Audi logo

Luxury carmakers Mercedes, Audi, BMW expect robust sales in festive season

Mercedes

Need to have common platform for ease of EV charging: Mercedes-Benz

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

Mobility sect in Asian mkt to absorb $1.3 trn in green fund by 2030: Report

"The biggest challenge during winter is to reduce pollution levels. We have already held meetings with 33 departments to strategise on this issue," Rai said.
"Today, I will meet the chief secretary to discuss further suggestions. The Winter Action Plan is ready and will be launched on September 25 instead of the 27th due to the Assembly session," Rai said.
Rai also expressed confidence that, with collaborative efforts, pollution levels in Delhi could be reduced significantly throughout the year, aiming for similar results during the winter months.
In August 2020, the Delhi government introduced an EV Policy that offers subsidies for EV buyers, setting a target for one in every four new vehicles registered in the capital to be electric by 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UPSC coaching, UPSC exam coaching centre, coaching centre

Rau's IAS case: Court grants interim bail to coaching's CEO, coordinator

mpox vaccine, monkeypox vaccine

Mpox patient discharged from Delhi's LNJP Hospital after 12 days: Report

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP's Delhi unit to undertake mega membership exercise on September 25

Modi, Narendra Modi

News updates: PM Modi arrives in US to participate in the Quad summit

PremiumKejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Growth, revenue, deficit: Delhi's economy under two Chief Ministers

Topics : Delhi Delhi government environmentalism Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon