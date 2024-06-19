Business Standard
DGCA issues advisory to increase women's representation in aviation sector

DGCA Circular is issued in line with the principle of gender equality that is enshrined in the Constitution of India

airline flight aviation

DGCA circular details various steps that can be taken by the stakeholders to improve their policies. (Representative Picture)

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an advisory circular on 'Gender Equality in the Civil Aviation Sector' for aviation stakeholders.
The Circular is issued in line with the principle of gender equality that is enshrined in the Constitution of India and the International Civil Aviation Organisation's vision for promoting equal opportunities to achieve gender equality in aviation.
The Circular aims to increase the number of women in various positions to a desirable representation of 25 per cent by 2025 within the aviation industry in India.
The stakeholders are advised to promote enhanced representation of women in the aviation workforce, introduce leadership and mentorship programmes for women in the organisation, address the issue of stereotypes and gender bias and promote a better work-life balance for women employees.
The circular details various steps that can be taken by the stakeholders to improve their policies and practices to address the issues of gender equality in the workplace.
Such steps include adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment, identifying diversity objectives and formulating HR policies to achieve the same, diversifying the work profiles of women employees, highlighting women role models/achievers and other facilitative steps that promote a gender-inclusive work culture.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

